Canada’s weekly rig count down 2 to 97

Canada averaged 97 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 42% are drilling for natural gas, 46% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 85% in Alberta, 2% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 7% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Akita Drilling with 8%.

