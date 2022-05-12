Petrus Resources announces strong first quarter 2022 financial & operating results

CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Production was up 25% quarter over quarter from 5,880 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 7,379 boe/d in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to the new wells drilled in late 2021. The acquisition (as discussed below) contributed only 90 boe/d to the quarterly average as it closed on March 14, 2022. Funds flow increased 137% – Generated funds flow of $16.6 million ($0.17 per share) for the first three months of 2022, 137% higher than funds flow of $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING COMPLETE

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company entered into agreements with new lenders, providing two new credit facilities totaling $55 million. Upon closing, which is expected in late May 2022, the new credit facilities, together with the $20 million rights offering, will be used to repay all amounts owing under Petrus’ existing revolving credit facility (“RCF”). The refinancing completes the Company’s debt restructuring. Replacing the existing RCF with the new credit facilities is an opportunity for Petrus to move forward with supportive lenders and benefit from a debt structure with greater liquidity and stability.

2022 OUTLOOK(4)

Market conditions have improved dramatically since the release of our initial 2022 budget in December 2021 with 2022 WTI strip prices increasing by approximately US$25/bbl and 2022 AECO strip prices increasing by over C$2.00/GJ. Despite these increases, the Company recognizes the inherent volatility of commodity prices and remains disciplined and flexible from an operational and financial perspective. The capital budget remains unchanged at this time but is constantly reviewed to incorporate the current outlook for pricing and costs and may be adjusted in the future to reflect changing business dynamics. The Company’s 2022 capital program will resume during the second quarter following break-up.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OPERATIONS Three months ended Mar. 31, 2022 Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Average Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 29,530 22,985 23,494 23,942 24,291 Oil (bbl/d) 1,250 923 1,002 937 1,214 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,207 1,158 962 1,010 1,046 Total (boe/d) 7,379 5,912 5,880 5,937 6,309 Total (boe) 664,010 532,099 540,924 546,227 574,084 Light oil weighting 17 % 15 % 20 % 21 % 19 % Realized Prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 5.20 3.33 5.45 4.04 3.28 Oil ($/bbl) 110.12 66.61 89.71 82.56 75.99 NGLs ($/bbl) 60.12 36.79 56.35 45.10 39.76 Total realized price ($/boe) 49.31 30.55 46.29 37.00 33.87 Royalty income 0.29 0.15 0.06 0.18 0.19 Royalty expense (6.89 ) (3.74 ) (6.34 ) (3.94 ) (4.87 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe) 42.71 26.96 40.01 33.24 29.19 Operating expense (6.76 ) (6.12 ) (5.02 ) (5.57 ) (6.80 ) Transportation expense (2.17 ) (1.62 ) (1.87 ) (1.81 ) (1.84 ) Operating netback(1) ($/boe) 33.78 19.22 33.12 25.86 20.55 Realized gain (loss) on derivatives ($/boe) (6.98 ) (2.28 ) (9.52 ) (6.41 ) (3.21 ) Other income 0.07 0.04 0.04 0.02 1.77 General & administrative expense (0.82 ) (1.65 ) (2.24 ) (1.47 ) (2.41 ) Cash finance expense (1.04 ) (1.93 ) (1.58 ) (3.30 ) (2.52 ) Decommissioning expenditures (0.02 ) (0.27 ) (0.56 ) (0.27 ) (0.14 ) Funds flow & corporate netback ($/boe)(2) 24.99 13.13 19.26 14.43 14.04 FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2022 Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Oil and natural gas revenue 32,940 16,339 25,070 20,306 19,553 Net income (loss) 10,903 (3,155 ) 114,633 7,343 (4,265 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.11 (0.06 ) 1.19 0.04 (0.09 ) Fully diluted 0.11 (0.06 ) 1.11 0.03 (0.09 ) Funds flow 16,601 6,993 10,418 7,874 8,070 Funds flow per share Basic 0.17 0.14 0.11 0.15 0.16 Fully diluted 0.16 0.14 0.10 0.14 0.16 Capital expenditures 5,064 7,917 12,235 6,101 663 Acquisitions 15,200 — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 99,189 49,469 96,660 54,167 49,513 Fully diluted 103,250 49,469 102,868 57,638 49,513 As at period end Common shares outstanding Basic 106,907 49,469 96,708 96,603 49,559 Fully diluted 113,883 49,469 103,889 100,074 49,559 Total assets 308,744 177,587 290,492 173,101 176,629 Non-current liabilities 46,702 42,028 42,172 40,200 40,838 Net debt(1) 50,044 116,634 61,779 60,071 110,346

OPERATIONS UPDATE

First quarter average production by area was as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Ferrier North Ferrier Foothills Central Alberta Kakwa Total Natural gas (mcf/d) 18,311 3,405 3,036 4,588 195 29,535 Oil (bbl/d) 718 150 87 264 36 1,255 NGLs (bbl/d) 950 102 8 128 13 1,201 Total (boe/d) 4,720 820 601 1,157 81 7,379

First quarter average production was 7,379 boe/d in 2022 compared to 5,912 boe/d in 2021. The increase in production is due to the capital activity in the second half of 2021 as well as certain wells in the Foothills area brought back on-stream due to improved pricing.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company entered into agreements with new lenders, providing two new credit facilities totaling $55 million. Upon closing, which is expected in late May 2022, the new credit facilities, together with the $20 million rights offering, will be used to repay all amounts owing under Petrus’ existing revolving credit facility (“RCF”). The refinancing completes the Company’s debt restructuring. Replacing the existing RCF with the new credit facilities is an opportunity for Petrus to move forward with supportive lenders and benefit from a debt structure with greater liquidity and stability.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 240FOURTH (previously BP Centre) 240, 4th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta, on Thursday May 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. (Calgary time). The Company does not plan to have a formal presentation at the conclusion of the Meeting. We encourage all shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any of the described COVID‐19 symptoms. Shareholders and guests can listen to the Meeting via teleconference at 1‐888‐433‐2192 (participant code 9350829) however shareholders and proxyholders will not be able to vote their shares via teleconference. We encourage all shareholders to submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting.

An updated corporate presentation can be found on the Company’s website at www.petrusresources.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms “operating netback”, “corporate netback” and “net debt”. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is oil and natural gas revenue. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas revenue less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation expenses. It is presented on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) basis. See below and under “Summary of Quarterly Results” for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas revenue.

Corporate Netback

Corporate netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback is equal to funds flow, which is a directly comparable GAAP measure. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) basis as a non-GAAP ratio. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company’s profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, finance expense, decommissioning expenditures, plus other income and the net realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives.

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as current assets less the current portion of long term debt and accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

Financial data presented above has largely been derived from the Company’s audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS. Accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The reporting and the measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. All financial information is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.