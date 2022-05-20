Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 95

Canada averaged 95 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 39% are drilling for natural gas, 49% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 9% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

