BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 18 to 113

Canada averaged 113 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 51% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 27%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.