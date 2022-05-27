Canada’s weekly rig count up 18 to 113

Canada averaged 113 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 51% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 27%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.