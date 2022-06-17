Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 160

Canada averaged 160 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 18% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 74% in Alberta, 17% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.