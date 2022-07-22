Well of the Week selects – Second white specks

If I had told you the Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week was going to focus on the Pine Creek Second White Specks, you probably would have thought of 100/07-10-056-19W5/00. And after all, what isn’t to like about a million barrel plus well?

But, to me at least, the intriguing aspect of this field is the offsets with cumulative production of several hundred thousand barrels. As a case in point, 100/16-16-056-19W5/00 has produced over 440,000 bbls. And still we haven’t figured this play out. If unstimulated vertical wells can produce at this level, what might well placed horizontal wells provide? Who will figure out where to place them?