Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Strong Results for the Second Quarter 2022, Raises Guidance and Provides Business and ESG Update

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and inclusive work culture; and

Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com .

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Pembina has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios that are not defined in accordance with GAAP and which are not disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures either exclude an amount that is included in, or include an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate the performance and cash flows of Pembina and its businesses and to provide additional useful information respecting Pembina’s financial performance and cash flows to investors and analysts.

In this news release, Pembina has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios: net revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted cash flow from operating activities, and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios disclosed in this news release do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other issuers. The measures and ratios should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of Pembina’s financial performance, or cash flows specified, defined or determined in accordance with IFRS, including revenue, earnings, cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from operating activities per share.

Except as otherwise described herein, these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific reconciling items may only be relevant in certain periods.

Below is a description of each non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio disclosed in this news release, together with, as applicable, disclosure of the most directly comparable financial measure that is determined in accordance with GAAP to which each non-GAAP financial measure relates and a quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to such directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Additional information relating to such non-GAAP financial measures, including disclosure of the composition of each non-GAAP financial measure, an explanation of how each non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses each non-GAAP financial measure; an explanation of the reason for any change in the label or composition of each non-GAAP financial measure from what was previously disclosed; and a description of any significant difference between forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures and the equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measures, is contained in the “Non-GAAP & Other Financial Measures” section of the management’s discussion and analysis of Pembina dated August 4, 2022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the “MD&A”), which information is incorporated by reference in this news release. The MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as total revenue less cost of goods sold including product purchases. The most directly comparable financial measure to net revenue that is determined in accordance with GAAP and disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements is revenue.

3 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Revenue 604 554 360 334 2,300 1,163 (169) (149) 3,095 1,902 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases — — 2 2 2,157 1,098 (84) (92) 2,075 1,008 Net revenue 604 554 358 332 143 65 (85) (57) 1,020 894

(1) Comparative 2021 period has been restated. See “Accounting Policies & Estimates – Restatement of revenue and cost of goods sold” section in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 15 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements for further details.

6 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021 2022 2021(1) Revenue 1,177 1,107 717 673 4,571 2,434 (332) (296) 6,133 3,918 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases — — 2 6 4,124 2,195 (167) (176) 3,959 2,025 Net revenue 1,177 1,107 715 667 447 239 (165) (120) 2,174 1,893

(1) Comparative 2021 period has been restated. See “Accounting Policies & Estimates – Restatement of revenue and cost of goods sold” section in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 15 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements for further details.



Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as earnings before net finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (included in operations and general and administrative expense) and unrealized gains or losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments. The exclusion of unrealized gains or losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments eliminates the non-cash impact of such gains or losses.

Adjusted EBITDA also includes adjustments to earnings for losses (gains) on disposal of assets, transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions, dispositions and restructuring, impairment charges or reversals in respect of goodwill, intangible assets, investments in equity accounted investees and property, plant and equipment, certain non-cash provisions and other amounts not reflective of ongoing operations. In addition, Pembina’s proportionate share of results from investments in equity accounted investees with a preferred interest is presented in adjusted EBITDA as a 50 percent common interest. These additional adjustments are made to exclude various non-cash and other items that are not reflective of ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA per common share is a non-GAAP ratio which is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

3 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings before income tax 382 325 143 161 139 9 (149) (167) 515 328 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other 38 80 34 35 31 7 — — 103 122 Net finance costs (income) 8 2 11 12 7 (5) 98 86 124 95 Depreciation and amortization 96 108 80 56 11 12 11 12 198 188 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — 9 (16) (74) 15 — — (65) (1) Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions — — — — — — (12) 17 (12) 17 Impairment charges — — — 22 — 1 — — — 23 Transformation and restructuring costs, contract dispute settlement, (gain) loss on disposal of assets and non-cash provisions (1) 7 — — (11) (1) (2) — (14) 6 Adjusted EBITDA 523 522 277 270 103 38 (54) (52) 849 778 Adjusted EBITDA per common share – basic (dollars) 1.53 1.41

6 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings before income tax 743 658 389 348 360 76 (344) (331) 1,148 751 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other 91 156 68 66 37 13 — — 196 235 Net finance costs (income) 15 15 17 18 1 (9) 200 175 233 199 Depreciation and amortization 195 212 135 102 22 25 23 24 375 363 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — (51) (17) (39) 21 — — (90) 4 Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions — — — — — — — 18 — 18 Impairment charges — 10 — 22 — 3 — — — 35 Transformation and restructuring costs, contract dispute settlement, (gain) loss on disposal of assets and non-cash provisions — — — — (11) (1) 3 9 (8) 8 Adjusted EBITDA 1,044 1,051 558 539 370 128 (118) (105) 1,854 1,613 Adjusted EBITDA per common share – basic (dollars) 3.36 2.93



2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

The equivalent historical non-GAAP measure to 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance is adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021.

12 Months Ended December 31, 2021 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) Earnings (loss) before income tax 917 715 391 (358) 1,665 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other 286 135 23 — 444 Net finance costs (income) 29 35 (8) 394 450 Depreciation and amortization 413 214 50 46 723 Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — (38) (35) — (73) Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy — — — 3 3 Transformation and restructuring costs — — — 47 47 Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions — — — 31 31 Arrangement Termination Payment — — — (350) (350) Impairment charges and non-cash provisions 457 36 (1) 1 493 Adjusted EBITDA 2,102 1,097 420 (186) 3,433 Adjusted EBITDA per common share – basic (dollars) 6.24



Adjusted EBITDA from Equity Accounted Investees

In accordance with IFRS, Pembina’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, the assets and liabilities of the investment are presented net in a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, “Investments in Equity Accounted Investees”. Net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income “Share of Profit from Equity Accounted Investees”. The adjustments made to earnings, in adjusted EBITDA above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees. Cash contributions and distributions from investments in equity accounted investees represent Pembina’s share paid and received in the period to and from the investments in equity accounted investees.

To assist in understanding and evaluating the performance of these investments, Pembina is supplementing the IFRS disclosure with non-GAAP proportionate consolidation of Pembina’s interest in the investments in equity accounted investees. Pembina’s proportionate interest in equity accounted investees has been included in adjusted EBITDA.

3 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total ($ millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 48 27 20 18 6 7 74 52 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees: Net finance costs (income) 3 16 11 7 (1) 1 13 24 Depreciation and amortization 35 51 23 28 6 6 64 85 Unrealized loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — — — 26 — 26 — Share of earnings in excess of equity interest (1) — 13 — — — — — 13 Total adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 38 80 34 35 31 7 103 122 Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investees 86 107 54 53 37 14 177 174

(1) Pembina’s proportionate share of results from investments in equity accounted investees with a preferred interest is presented in adjusted EBITDA as a 50 percent common

6 Months Ended June 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total ($ millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 88 74 44 36 27 13 159 123 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees: Net finance costs (income) 14 33 19 15 (1) 1 32 49 Depreciation and amortization 75 105 49 51 12 12 136 168 Unrealized loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — — — 26 — 26 — Share of earnings in excess of equity interest(1) 2 18 — — — — 2 18 Total adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 91 156 68 66 37 13 196 235 Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investees 179 230 112 102 64 26 355 358

(1) Pembina’s proportionate share of results from investments in equity accounted investees with a preferred interest is presented in adjusted EBITDA as a 50 percent common interest.



Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities per Common Share

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure which is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusting for the change in non-cash operating working capital, adjusting for current tax and share-based compensation payment, and deducting preferred share dividends paid. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities deducts preferred share dividends paid because they are not attributable to common shareholders. The calculation has been modified to include current tax and share-based compensation payment as it allows management to better assess the obligations discussed below.

Management believes that adjusted cash flow from operating activities provides comparable information to investors for assessing financial performance during each reporting period. Management utilizes adjusted cash flow from operating activities to set objectives and as a key performance indicator of the Company’s ability to meet interest obligations, dividend payments and other commitments.

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share is a non-GAAP ratio which is calculated by dividing adjusted cash flow from operating activities by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

3 Months Ended June 30 6 Months Ended June 30 ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 604 584 1,259 1,040 Cash flow from operating activities per common share – basic (dollars) 1.09 1.06 2.28 1.89 Add (deduct): Change in non-cash operating working capital 103 (2) 142 77 Current tax expense (54) (56) (175) (114) Taxes paid, net of foreign exchange 86 69 238 197 Accrued share-based payment expense (24) (22) (63) (40) Share-based compensation payment — — 45 32 Preferred share dividends paid (32) (35) (63) (72) Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 683 538 1,383 1,120 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share – basic (dollars) 1.23 0.98 2.50 2.04

