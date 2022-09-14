Drillsol Plus is an Enerchem-exclusive product and can be custom manufactured for operators specific drilling requirements

Drillsol Plus is a refined crude extract which is used in a wide range of manufactured products and is primarily used in oil-based drilling fluids to help provide solutions for most wellbore challenges in North America. Drillsol is an exceptionally clean, light oil that carries lower Sulphur & BTEX content compared to other Middle Distillates.

Enerchem customers choose Drillsol due to:

Lower Aromatics

Lower Densities

Lower Kinematics

Higher Aniline Points

Drillsol has been servicing western Canadian drilling operations for nearly 20 years in some of the most challenging areas known to operators. Drillsol has also proven to be compatible with many Drilling Fluid chemistries.

Enerchem has been providing customers with solutions where:

Reduced operating pressures are needed most for deep basin drilling

Better thermal stability in higher temperature environments to improve elastomer integrity

Lower odors are required in heavier populated areas

Strategic storage points of supply are needed most

Trucking challenges can jeopardize limited supply

Learn more about Enerchem’s Drillson Plus oil base product here!

Providing value to Operators in some of Canada’s most important plays like the Clearwater, Deep Basin, Duvernay, Montney (NGL & LNG).

Working With Enerchem:

Enerchem has a customer-focused approach and is willing to work with you to meet your needs, including delivering our Drillsol Plus oil base solution directly to your rig.

Enerchem has provided its Drillsol Plus product to many satisfied operators targeting the majority of the plays in western Canada.

We will also work with you to blend flushed production with a Drillsol Plus base oil to reduce costs for long-term production. Enerchem manufacturing facilities are capable of tailoring the properties of the drilling base oil to either develop or modify the Drillsol Plus product to meet the operator’s needs.

For Example, Enerchem had created a customer specific Base Oil to help provide solution to higher losses while drilling in the Clearwater play.

Innovation and creating custom solutions to help customers succeed is Enerchem’s goal!

About Enerchem:

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids, for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation. Petrogas is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets.

Enerchem.com