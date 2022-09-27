Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces closing of previously announced equity financing

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward- looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “guidance”, “outlook”, “anticipate”, “target”, “plan”, “continue”, “intend”, “consider”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning: the completion of the Acquisition and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Financing. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Tamarack which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Tamarack believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Tamarack can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca; Steve Buytels, VP Finance & CFO, Tamarack Valley nergy Ltd., Phone: 403.263.4440, www.tamarackvalley.ca