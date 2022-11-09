InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly Production and the Implementation of an Inaugural Base Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces its record setting financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the implementation of an inaugural base dividend. The implementation of the inaugural base dividend is a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy of providing additional strong returns to shareholders through the return of capital along with the generation of free adjusted funds flow (“FAFF”)(4) and top-tier light oil weighted production per share growth which has been made possible by the Company’s strong financial and operational position.
InPlay’s condensed unaudited interim financial statements and notes, as well as Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 will be available at “www.sedar.com” and our website at “www.inplayoil.com”. An updated presentation will be posted to our website in due course.
Inaugural Base Dividend
InPlay is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the implementation of a base cash dividend of $0.015/share per month. The initial dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to holders of the Company’s common shares of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022. The Company continues to make strong progress with respect to its debt reduction targets with a trailing 12 month net debt(2) to earnings before interest, taxes and depletion (“EBITDA”) ratio(4) of less than 0.4x at the end of the third quarter, which is forecast to be approximately 0.1x to 0.2x at year end (inclusive of the monthly base dividend). Any dividend payment after the initial one will be subject to the approval of InPlay’s Board of Directors at the time of declaration.
In determining the initial base dividend rate, InPlay’s Board of Directors took into account the Company’s strong balance sheet and the sustainability of the dividend in the event of a significant drop in commodity prices. In accordance with the recently released long term forecast, the Company projects that the base dividend is sustainable in a flat US$55/bbl WTI price environment in 2023 through 2025 with net debt to EBITDA levels remaining below 0.3x. Using forward strip pricing, as disclosed in our long term forecast announced on Sept 28, 2022 (which is approximately USD $5 – $7 per barrel lower than current WTI forward strip pricing), the Company is forecasting strong FAFF resulting in a build in our positive working capital balance (inclusive of capital expenditures and the monthly base dividend) to $91 – $98 million through the end of 2025 as outlined in greater detail in the “Outlook” section below. Over time, the Company anticipates that excess FAFF will be used for special dividends, share buybacks, tactical capital investment and strategic acquisitions.
The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial & Operating Highlights
- Achieved record average quarterly production of 9,495 boe/d(1) (54% light crude oil and NGLs), an increase of 58% from third quarter production in 2021 of 6,011 boe/d(1) (64% light crude oil and NGLs) and an increase of 5% compared to our previous record of 9,063 boe/d(1) (57% light crude oil and NGLs) in the second quarter of 2022. Average production per weighted average basic share increased 24% compared to the third quarter of 2021 (37% on a debt adjusted(4) basis) and 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022 (6% on a debt adjusted basis).
- Generated quarterly adjusted funds flow (“AFF”)(2) of $30.2 million ($0.35 per weighted average basic share(3)), an increase of 94% compared to $15.6 million ($0.23 per weighted average basic share) in the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, generated AFF of $100.5 million ($1.16 per weighted average basic share(3)), an increase of 236% compared to $29.9 million ($0.44 per weighted average basic share) in 2021.
- Increased operating netbacks(4) on a year to date basis by 49% to $48.78/boe from $32.66/boe in 2021.
- Realized quarterly operating income(4) of $34.5 million, an increase of 68% compared to $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, realized quarterly operating income $119.0 million, an increase of 145% compared to $48.6 million in 2021.
- Maintained operating expenses at $12.53/boe compared to $12.23/boe in the third quarter of 2021 and $12.28/boe in the second quarter of 2022, despite rising costs of industry services as well as fuel and energy costs.
- Generated FAFF of $5.7 million resulting in a 10% reduction to net debt from June 30, 2022 with the majority of 2022 annual capital expenditures already incurred. Strong FAFF and resulting debt reductions are expected to accumulate throughout the fourth quarter (inclusive of the monthly base dividend).
- Achieved a trailing twelve month net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 0.4x to September 30, 2022 with a ratio of between 0.1x to 0.2x forecasted by year end (inclusive of the monthly base dividend).
- Realized net income of $15.4 million ($0.18 per basic share; $0.17 per diluted share). On a year-to-date basis, realized net income of $63.2 million ($0.73 per basic share; $0.69 per diluted share).
Financial and Operating Results
|(CDN) ($000’s)
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Financial
|Oil and natural gas sales
|56,985
|31,331
|180,429
|76,599
|Adjusted funds flow(2)
|30,232
|15,555
|100,534
|29,879
|Per share – basic(3)
|0.35
|0.23
|1.16
|0.44
|Per share – diluted(3)
|0.33
|0.22
|1.10
|0.43
|Per boe(3)
|34.61
|28.13
|41.23
|20.05
|Comprehensive income
|15,352
|8,289
|63,160
|59,880
|Per share – basic
|0.18
|0.12
|0.73
|0.88
|Per share –diluted
|0.17
|0.12
|0.69
|0.86
|Capital expenditures – PP&E and E&E
|24,542
|10,457
|63,954
|27,410
|Property (dispositions)
|–
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|(83
|)
|Corporate acquisitions
|89
|–
|501
|–
|Net debt(2)
|(45,615
|)
|(71,331
|)
|(45,615
|)
|(71,331
|)
|Shares outstanding
|87,150,301
|68,293,616
|87,150,301
|68,293,616
|Basic weighted-average shares
|87,139,344
|68,290,573
|86,824,199
|68,269,114
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|91,157,267
|70,434,134
|91,004,595
|69,303,639
|(CDN) ($000’s)
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operational
|Daily production volumes
|Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)
|3,717
|3,154
|3,718
|2,922
|Natural gas liquids (bbls/d)
|1,432
|663
|1,358
|731
|Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d)
|26,075
|13,166
|23,129
|10,831
|Total (boe/d)
|9,495
|6,011
|8,931
|5,458
|Realized prices(3)
|Light and medium crude oil & NGLs ($/bbls)
|96.98
|75.82
|103.89
|66.41
|Conventional natural gas ($/Mcf)
|4.60
|3.89
|5.77
|3.51
|Total ($/boe)
|65.24
|56.66
|74.00
|51.41
|Operating netbacks ($/boe)(4)
|Oil and natural gas sales
|65.24
|56.66
|74.00
|51.41
|Royalties
|(12.14
|)
|(6.06
|)
|(11.49
|)
|(4.67
|)
|Transportation expense
|(1.02
|)
|(1.28
|)
|(1.15
|)
|(1.12
|)
|Operating costs
|(12.53
|)
|(12.23
|)
|(12.58
|)
|(12.96
|)
|Operating netback
|39.55
|37.09
|48.78
|32.66
|Realized (loss) on derivative contracts
|(0.59
|)
|(3.47
|)
|(2.75
|)
|(6.42
|)
|Operating netback (including realized derivative contracts)
|38.96
|33.62
|46.03
|26.24
Third Quarter 2022 Financial & Operations Overview
Production averaged 9,495 boe/d(1) (54% light crude oil & NGLs) of sales in the third quarter of 2022, the sixth consecutive quarter that the Company has increased its quarterly production record. Quarterly production increased by 58% compared to 6,011 boe/d(1) (64% light crude oil & NGLs) in the third quarter of 2021 and 5% compared to 9,063 boe/d(1) (57% light crude oil & NGLs) in the second quarter of 2022, our previous quarterly record. This resulted in $30.2 million of AFF generated during the third quarter of 2022 and $5.7 million of FAFF which has reduced net debt levels by 10% to $45.6 million at September 30, 2022. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has generated AFF of $100.5 million and FAFF of $36.6 million resulting in a 43% reduction to net debt from December 31, 2021. Liquidity ratios to the end of the quarter continued to improve resulting in a trailing twelve month net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 0.4x to September 30, 2022.
InPlay’s capital program for the third quarter of 2022 consisted of $24.5 million of capital expenditures. During the quarter, the Company completed and brought on production two (1.9 net) Extended Reach Horizontal (“ERH”) wells in Willesden Green that were drilled in the second quarter. Also in Willesden Green, the Company drilled, completed and brought on production three (2.9 net) ERH wells. Drilling operations were completed on an additional two (1.9 net) ERH wells in Willesden Green during the third quarter and these wells were brought on production in October. The Company also allocated capital to the construction of two Vapor Recovery Units which will increase gas conservation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Efficient field operations and increased production levels allowed the Company to limit operating cost increases, achieving operating costs of $12.53/boe compared to $12.23/boe in the third quarter of 2021 and $12.28/boe in the second quarter of 2022. The Company continues to focus on operational efficiency and is proactive in reducing the impact of the inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions that are impacting the oil and gas industry. This resulted in strong operating income and operating netbacks during the quarter of $34.5 million and $39.55/boe respectively.
Outlook
InPlay began its fourth quarter capital program drilling one (0.95 net) ERH well in Willesden Green which was brought on production in late October and is flowing without artificial lift and the start of drilling operations with our first two (2.0 net) Belly River wells. InPlay utilized the technologies and expertise developed in our Cardium play over the years to complete these Belly River drills in 5.4 and 5.6 days respectively. This was a dramatic improvement compared to our most recent two one-mile drilling operations in the area in 2016 averaging approximately 10 days per well and approximately 2.5 days quicker than recent one-mile wells drilled in the area by other operators.
Given the continued strong operational results and positive future commodity prices, the Company reiterates its 2022 guidance and long-term forecast as released September 27, 2022 with the incorporation of the base dividend. The Company remains committed to providing top-tier production per share growth and a return of capital to shareholders. This base dividend and the recently implemented share buyback program in addition to our forecasted measured production per share growth places InPlay in a solid position to continue realizing on meaningful returns to shareholders over the long term.
The table below reiterates the highlights of our 2022 guidance and long-term forecast at our current share price, including the impact of our inaugural base dividend:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|WTI (US$/bbl)
|93.25
|75.00
|70.00
|65.00
|Production (boe/d) (1)
|9,150 – 9,400
|9,900 – 10,400
|10,650 – 11,200
|11,300 – 11,900
|Capital ($ millions)
|70 – 72
|69 – 71
|75 – 77
|80 – 82
|Net wells
|17.5
|17.5 – 18.5
|18.5 – 19.5
|21.0 – 22.0
|DAPPS Growth (%) (4) *
|61 – 66
|25 – 32
|19 – 26
|14 – 21
|AFF ($ millions) (2)
|139 – 143
|134 – 140
|136 – 142
|133 – 139
|FAFF ($ millions) (4)
|67 – 73
|63 – 71
|59 – 67
|51 – 59
|Working Capital (Net Debt) at Year-end ($ millions) (2)
|(14) – (18)
|25 – 32
|63 – 69
|91 – 98
|Dividend ($ millions)
|2 – 3
|15 – 16
|15 – 16
|15 – 16
|Annual Net Debt / EBITDA (4)
|0.1 – 0.2
|(0.2) – (0.3)
|(0.4) – (0.5)
|(0.6) – (0.7)
|EV / DAAFF (4) *
|2.1 – 2.2
|2.0 – 2.1
|1.7 – 1.8
|1.5 – 1.6
* Assumes a $3.50 share price
- The amounts above do not include potential future purchases through the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).
As outlined above in the long term forecast, the Company is forecasting to generate material FAFF resulting in a growing positive working capital balance through to 2025. Our strategy for the accumulating additional FAFF is to provide additional means for returns to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks, increased tactical capital investment and accretive strategic acquisitions.
InPlay is pleased to achieve this significant milestone of implementing our inaugural base dividend and would like to thank our employees, board members, lenders and shareholders for their support. The Company looks forward to releasing our 2023 budget outlining our capital program for the year in early January.