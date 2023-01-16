Surge Energy Inc. confirms increased February 2023 dividend

The $0.04 per share dividend represents a 14 percent increase in the Company’s dividend, from $0.42 per share per year ($0.035 per share per month) to $0.48 per share per year ($0.04 per share per month).

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company’s defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.