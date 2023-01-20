Canada’s weekly rig count at 250

Canada averaged 250 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 6% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 13% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Stampede Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.