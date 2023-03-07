TOP WELL REPORT – January volumes – Ovintiv with the most prolific natural gas wells again, while Hammerhead Resources leads the way on the oil side

The January data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Almost hard to believe, but Ovintiv had all 15 of the top natural gas wells in Canada for the 3rd month in a row.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of January is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

• Hammerhead Resources led the way with the top 3 wells in the month of January and 6 of the top 15 oil wells. Production for those 6 wells ranged from 846-1,317 bbl/d of oil, plus strong associated natural gas rates as well. Some of those wells we had previously highlighted in our Hammerhead spotlight where we took a look at the newest public Montney company and compared results across the Alberta Montney.

• The Charlie Lake formation continues to impress, as 3 of the top 15 wells came from the Charlie Lake. 2 of those belonged to Tamarack Valley, while Kelt Exploration had the other. Tamarack’s top Charlie Lake well produced 1,105 bbl/d of oil in the month, plus associated gas.

• Spartan Delta Corp. had 3 impressive oil wells from its Bezanson/Elmworth properties. Those Montney wells produced at average daily rates of 781-995 bbl/d of oil, plus associated gas.

• Baytex Energy had 2 Clearwater wells make the overall top 15 oil wells list this month, as the company continues to have the highest rates of all of the Clearwater producers. Click here to see the top 15 Clearwater wells in January.

• Whitecap Resources had one well make the top 15 list on the oil/condensate side with a Montney well from its Kakwa property. This well has been a strong producer for a while now, as it was first placed on production in February of 2020. This well has cumulatively produced over 480,000 bbls of condensate despite some downtime in 2021/2022.

• On the natural gas side, what else is there to say about Ovintiv’s dominance? For the 3rd consecutive month, Ovintiv had all 15 of the top producing natural gas wells. All of these wells are in NE BC and come from the company’s impressive Montney acreage in the Sunrise/Swanlake area. Highlighting just how impressive these wells are, 2 of them have cumulatively produced over 7 bcf each despite being on production for less than a year.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES