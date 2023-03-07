BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – January volumes – Ovintiv with the most prolific natural gas wells again, while Hammerhead Resources leads the way on the oil side

The January data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Almost hard to believe, but Ovintiv had all 15 of the top natural gas wells in Canada for the 3rd month in a row.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of January is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)
TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

Hammerhead Resources led the way with the top 3 wells in the month of January and 6 of the top 15 oil wells. Production for those 6 wells ranged from 846-1,317 bbl/d of oil, plus strong associated natural gas rates as well. Some of those wells we had previously highlighted in our Hammerhead spotlight where we took a look at the newest public Montney company and compared results across the Alberta Montney.
• The Charlie Lake formation continues to impress, as 3 of the top 15 wells came from the Charlie Lake. 2 of those belonged to Tamarack Valley, while Kelt Exploration had the other. Tamarack’s top Charlie Lake well produced 1,105 bbl/d of oil in the month, plus associated gas.
Spartan Delta Corp. had 3 impressive oil wells from its Bezanson/Elmworth properties. Those Montney wells produced at average daily rates of 781-995 bbl/d of oil, plus associated gas.
Baytex Energy had 2 Clearwater wells make the overall top 15 oil wells list this month, as the company continues to have the highest rates of all of the Clearwater producers. Click here to see the top 15 Clearwater wells in January.
Whitecap Resources had one well make the top 15 list on the oil/condensate side with a Montney well from its Kakwa property. This well has been a strong producer for a while now, as it was first placed on production in February of 2020. This well has cumulatively produced over 480,000 bbls of condensate despite some downtime in 2021/2022.
• On the natural gas side, what else is there to say about Ovintiv’s dominance? For the 3rd consecutive month, Ovintiv had all 15 of the top producing natural gas wells. All of these wells are in NE BC and come from the company’s impressive Montney acreage in the Sunrise/Swanlake area. Highlighting just how impressive these wells are, 2 of them have cumulatively produced over 7 bcf each despite being on production for less than a year.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 103051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 39,496.0 1,317.0 5,030.0 2022-11-27 45,807.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102121006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 34,230.0 1,141.0 4,134.0 2022-11-29 39,126.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 100131006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 33,317.0 1,111.0 4,492.0 2022-11-22 63,359.0
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. 100012407209W600 Wembley Charlie Lake Fm 33,158.0 1,105.0 2,416.0 2022-11-21 68,962.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 100051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 30,254.0 1,008.0 4,771.0 2022-11-26 35,237.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102041006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 30,041.0 1,001.0 4,356.0 2022-11-29 46,504.0
Spartan Delta Corp. 100082406905W600 Elmworth Montney Fm 29,852.0 995.0 2,308.0 2023-01-02 696.0 29,853.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 104142707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 26,716.0 891.0 18.0 2022-11-19 62,370.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100053506405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 25,667.0 856.0 3,886.0 2020-02-01 744.0 481,573.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 25,394.0 846.0 4,428.0 2022-11-29 48,161.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103163007815W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 25,212.0 840.0 18.0 2022-10-28 77,531.0
Kelt Exploration Ltd. 103040107808W600 Valhalla Charlie Lake Fm 25,196.0 840.0 2,127.0 2022-10-03 724.0 32,951.0
Spartan Delta Corp. 100153106802W600 Bezanson Montney Fm 24,341.0 811.0 2,888.0 2022-12-01 40,279.0
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. 100133007307W600 Grande Prairie Charlie Lake Fm 23,888.0 796.0 2,573.0 2022-12-13 706.0 31,408.0
Spartan Delta Corp. 102113106802W600 Bezanson Montney Fm 23,416.0 781.0 3,518.0 2022-12-01 40,752.0

 

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 930,907.0 31,030.0 0.0 2022-08-01 735.0 4,556,224.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 858,110.0 28,604.0 0.0 2022-08-01 735.0 4,228,251.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 856,835.0 28,561.0 669.0 2022-11-01 732.0 2,282,683.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 856,196.0 28,540.0 618.0 2022-11-01 725.0 2,070,132.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 853,653.0 28,455.0 592.0 2022-11-01 728.0 2,124,178.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 832,458.0 27,749.0 0.0 2022-09-01 730.0 4,038,213.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100112207917W600 Sunrise Montney 742,946.0 24,765.0 73.0 2022-10-01 740.0 2,793,003.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 716,057.0 23,869.0 0.0 2022-08-01 735.0 3,993,530.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100082707817W600 Sunrise Montney 666,787.0 22,226.0 0.0 2022-07-01 744.0 4,833,845.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100062707916W600 Sunrise Montney 665,300.0 22,177.0 55.0 2022-05-01 744.0 7,285,007.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 652,513.0 21,750.0 0.0 2022-07-01 744.0 4,796,143.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 618,303.0 20,610.0 0.0 2022-09-01 732.0 3,340,628.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102152807916W600 Sunrise Montney 601,338.0 20,045.0 22.0 2022-05-01 732.0 7,088,973.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102042307917W600 Sunrise Montney 591,097.0 19,703.0 49.0 2022-10-01 740.0 2,437,329.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100141407917W600 Sunrise Montney 563,485.0 18,783.0 76.0 2022-10-01 737.0 2,170,994.0