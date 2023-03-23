Poll: Majority of Canadians agree – The world needs more Canadian energy

CALGARY, AB – More than three-in-four Canadians (77 per cent) agree Canada has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security worldwide, according to a new public opinion poll conducted March 17 to 19 by Research Co. for Canada Action.

“Our polling feedback suggests Canadians want to be the supplier of choice to meet growing oil and natural gas demand worldwide. As a responsible nation that values its workers, families, and the environment, a strong Canadian presence in the global energy market is vital,” said Canada Action founder and chief spokesperson Cody Battershill.

“The world wants our product, and these poll results suggest Canadians want to make that product available,” Battershill said.

The results suggest that more than two-thirds of Canadians polled (68 per cent) think Canada should make a greater effort to export our energy, given that demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is projected to grow 76 per cent by 2040.

“Japan, South Korea, Germany and other allies are actively seeking our support in pursuing greater energy security. Through this poll, Canadians are telling us they want to do more. So let’s take action; let’s provide the world with responsible Canadian energy,” Battershill said.

With the recent progress on Cedar LNG in Kitimat, BC and with the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project nearing completion, it’s very encouraging to find Canadians still support our energy sector and its record on emissions reductions and other environmental innovations, as well as energy security, Indigenous Reconciliation, and local and regional prosperity.

The poll also shows that while three-in-five Canadians polled (59 per cent) are aware of the high global demand for energy, only two-in-five Canadians (39 per cent) are aware that Canada is the fourth largest producer of oil in the world, the sixth largest producer of natural gas in the world, the ninth largest wind power producer in the world and the third largest hydroelectric producer.

This indicates a need for increased awareness and education on the country’s energy resources and global energy demand. Overall, the poll questioned 1,000 adults online across Canada and found strong support for Canada’s energy sector.

Canada Action is a non-partisan, national coalition that advocates for the responsible development of Canada’s various natural resources, for the industries that move that development forward, and for the workers, families and communities the sector supports.

Additional findings include: