Asset Sale – Prairie Provident Resources – Provost East & West

Prairie Provident Resources has engaged Energy Advisors Group to assist in the monetization of Central Alberta assets. Continuing their 2023 divestiture program with the primarily PPR operated Provost Package. The package consists of 15 producers, 3 disposal wells, 2 drilling locations and 8 reactivation candidates.

On offer is a low risk, mainly operated asset with net sales of ~100 boe/d (63% liquids) (January 2023) delivering ~$84,000/month net cash flow in Q4 2022. Eight reactivations are proposed in Q3 2023 as part of a $400,000 capital program targeting an incremental 80 bbl/d.

Over $900,000 net cash flow in 2022, with projected base cash flow of $935,000 in 2023

Two drilling locations and 2023 reactivation program to be developed within cash flow

