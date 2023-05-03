Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Kevin Brown
|
37,093,293
|
99.11 %
|
333,099
|
0.89 %
|
Beth Reimer-Heck
|
37,418,492
|
99.98 %
|
7,900
|
0.02 %
|
Judith Athaide
|
37,425,492
|
100.00 %
|
900
|
— %
|
Colin Bergman
|
37,417,492
|
99.98 %
|
8,900
|
0.02 %
|
Patrick Carlson
|
37,151,476
|
99.27 %
|
274,916
|
0.73 %
|
Leland Corbett
|
37,069,276
|
99.05 %
|
357,116
|
0.95 %
|
Kaush Rakhit
|
37,077,276
|
99.07 %
|
349,116
|
0.93 %
|
Steven Sinclair
|
37,343,492
|
99.78 %
|
82,900
|
0.22 %
|
John Whelen
|
37,351,292
|
99.80 %
|
75,100
|
0.20 %
2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk’s auditor for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Withheld (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
36,919,177
|
100.00 %
|
100
|
— %