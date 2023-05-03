BOE Report

Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB – Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 37,431,279, representing 84.58% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Nancy Lever retired from the board of directors of Kiwetinohk and so did not stand for re-election. Management and the board thanks Nancy for all of her hard work, contributions and guidance as a director of Kiwetinohk.

At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:

1.  Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For (#) 

Percent (%)

Against (#)

Percent (%)

Kevin Brown

37,093,293

99.11 %

333,099

0.89 %

Beth Reimer-Heck

37,418,492

99.98 %

7,900

0.02 %

Judith Athaide

37,425,492

100.00 %

900

— %

Colin Bergman

37,417,492

99.98 %

8,900

0.02 %

Patrick Carlson

37,151,476

99.27 %

274,916

0.73 %

Leland Corbett

37,069,276

99.05 %

357,116

0.95 %

Kaush Rakhit

37,077,276

99.07 %

349,116

0.93 %

Steven Sinclair

37,343,492

99.78 %

82,900

0.22 %

John Whelen

37,351,292

99.80 %

75,100

0.20 %

2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk’s auditor for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Withheld (#)

Percent (%)

36,919,177

100.00 %

100

— %
Advisories & Contact
About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk’s website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:

Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer
IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com
IR phone: (587) 392-4395

Pat Carlson, CEO
Jakub Brogowski, CFO

 