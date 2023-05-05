Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Woodland Development Corp. revealed as the buyer of Vermilion’s southeast Saskatchewan assets – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Column: The climate/energy/environment debate is completely unhinged – here’s why

Enbridge declares quarterly dividends

Tourmaline delivers record production, announces an increase to quarterly base dividend and declares a special dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2023 first quarter results

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions