Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|3.23%
|ARC Resources
|ARX.TO
|2.50%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|2.42%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|1.96%
|Pipestone
|PIPE.TO
|0.80%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|CNQ.TO
|-6.63%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|-6.67%
|MEG Energy
|MEG.TO
|-7.76%
|Athabasca Oil
|ATH.TO
|-8.38%
|Surge Energy
|SGY.TO
|-10.26%
