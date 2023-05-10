Questerre reports first quarter 2023 results

CALGARY, Alberta – Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “We are taking a more active role at Red Leaf, our 40% owned investee company, as they develop their core assets: a wax processing facility in the Uintah Basin with environmental permits in place and their patented technology to produce oil from shale that incorporates carbon capture.”

He added, “We have been leading discussions with stakeholders including producers in the basin, prospective purchasers, and financial advisors. These have been very encouraging and support the business case for the wax project. Red Leaf has also been working closely with us and a potential licensee for a small-scale project using their technology in the Kingdom of Jordan.”

We are following the legal process for our claim against the Quebec Government including the preparation of our damage assessment. As our Clean Gas remains a viable option to resolve the impending electricity energy shortage in the province, we are still seeking a business and political solution. During the quarter, the Quebec Ministry of Energy sent us a request for a proposal for pilot projects that would ‘foster carbon neutrality and help attain targets in the fight against climate change.’ This was followed by the announcement of a consultation process ahead of new legislation this fall on a new clean energy strategy for the province.”

Highlights

Red Leaf commissions pre-FEED engineering study for 40,000 bbl/d wax processing facility

Government of Quebec seeks proposals for pilot projects

Average daily production of 1,790 boe/d and adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.3 million

Production volumes increased in the first quarter of 2023 to 1,790 boe/d from 1,288 boe/d last year following the conversion of its royalty interest at Kakwa North into a working interest in the fourth quarter of 2022. The impact of higher production volumes was largely offset by the lower crude and natural gas prices during the period. Petroleum and natural gas revenue totaled $10.5 million in the period compared to $9.6 million last year. The Company generated net income of $0.9 million for the quarter (2022: $2.4 million) and adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.3 million unchanged from last year.

The Company incurred capital expenditures of $3.2 million for the period (2022: $4.9 million) and reported a working capital surplus of $25.5 million as of March 31, 2023 (2022: $1.2 million).

The term “adjusted funds flow from operations” and “working capital surplus” are non-IFRS measures. Please see the reconciliation elsewhere in this press release.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

For further information, please contact:

Questerre Energy Corporation

Jason D’Silva, Chief Financial Officer

(403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email: info@questerre.com