Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. reports Q1 2023 results and record production

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, we employ certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS. The disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” including non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures in the Company’s Condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release.

This press release may use the terms “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted Funds Flow”, and “Net Debt” which are capital management financial measures. See the disclosure under “Capital Management” in our Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, for an explanation and composition of these measures and how these measures provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these measures.

This press release may use the terms “capital expenditures”, “free funds flow”, “operating netback”, “operating netback, net of derivatives”, and “net operating expenses”, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios” in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023, for an explanation and composition of these measures and how these measures provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these measures.

Capital Expenditures

Saturn uses capital expenditures to monitor its capital investments relative to those budgeted by the Company on an annual basis. Saturn’s capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities as well as the accounting impact of any accrual changes or payments under certain lease arrangements. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. The following table details the composition of capital expenditures and capital expenditures, net acquisitions and dispositions to cashflow used in investing activities.

Three months ended March 31, ($000s) 2023 2022 Cash flow used in investing activities 499,563 14,531 Change in non-cash working capital (10,057 ) 3,518 Capital expenditures, net A&D 489,506 18,049 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (465,223 ) (7,583 ) Capital expenditures 24,283 10,466

Free Funds Flow

Saturn uses free funds flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Saturn’s business, measuring its funds after capital investment available to manage debt levels, pursue acquisitions and gauge optionality to pay dividends and/or and return capital to shareholders through activities such as share repurchases. Saturn calculates free funds flow as Adjusted funds flow in the period less capital expenditures. By removing the impact of current period capital expenditures from adjusted funds flow, management monitors its free funds flow to inform its capital allocation decisions. The following table reconciles Adjusted funds flow to Free funds flow.

Three months ended March 31, ($000s, except per boe amounts) 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 54,454 13,472 Capital expenditures (24,283 ) (10,466 ) Free funds flow 30,171 3,006

Gross petroleum and natural gas sales

Gross petroleum and natural gas sales is calculated by adding oil, natural gas and NGLs revenue, before deducting certain gas processing expenses in arriving at Petroleum and natural gas revenue as required under IFRS-15. These processing expenses associated with the processing of natural gas and NGLs revenue are a result of the Company transferring custody of the product at the terminal inlet, and therefore receiving net prices. This metric is used by management to quantify and analyze the realized price received before required processing deductions, against benchmark prices. The calculation is shown within the Petroleum and natural gas sales section of the MD&A.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expense is calculated by deducting processing income primarily generated by processing third party production at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest, from operating expenses presented on the Statement of income (loss). Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will process third-party volumes to reduce the cost of ownership in the facility. The Company’s primary business activities are not that of a midstream entity whose activities are focused on earning processing and other infrastructure-based revenues, and as such third-party processing revenue is netted against operating expenses in the MD&A. This metric is used by management to evaluate the Company’s net operating expenses on a unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is a non-GAAP financial ratio and is calculated as net operating expense divided by total barrels of oil equivalent produced over a specific period of time. The calculations are shown within the Net operating expenses section of the MD&A.

Operating netback and Operating netback, net of derivatives

The Company’s operating netback is determined by deducting royalties, net operating expenses and transportation expenses from petroleum and natural gas sales. The Company’s operating netback, net of derivatives is calculated by adding or deducting realized financial derivative commodity contract gains or losses from the operating netback. The Company’s operating netback and operating netback, net of derivatives are used in operational and capital allocation decisions. Presenting operating netback and operating netback, net of derivatives on a per boe basis is a non-GAAP financial ratio and allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a per unit of production basis. The calculation of the Company’s operating netbacks and operating netback, net of derivatives are summarized as follows.

Three months ended March 31, ($000s) 2023 2022 Petroleum and natural gas sales 131,407 68,442 Royalties (14,947 ) (11,197 ) Net operating expenses (33,717 ) (18,451 ) Transportation expenses (1,609 ) (367 ) Operating netback 81,134 38,427 Realized loss on financial derivatives (7,275 ) (20,622 ) Operating netback, net of derivatives 73,859 17,805 ($ per boe amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales 82.11 101.41 Royalties (9.34 ) (16.59 ) Net operating expenses (21.07 ) (27.34 ) Transportation expenses (1.01 ) (0.54 ) Operating netback 50.69 56.94 Realized loss on financial derivatives (4.55 ) (30.56 ) Operating netback, net of derivatives 46.14 26.38

Where applicable, the supplementary financial measures used in this news release are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the audited condensed consolidated financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

References to gas or natural gas and NGLs in this press release refer to conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“), except where specifically noted otherwise.

The following table is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and March 2023 stand alone average production:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 2023 Average 2023 2022 Oxbow Asset Crude oil (bbls/d) 10,134 7,527 6,475 NGLs (bbls/d) 832 481 334 Natural gas (mcf/d) 4,544 2,913 2,063 Total boe/d 11,723 8,494 7,153 Viking Asset Crude oil (bbls/d) 5,099 5,072 346 NGLs (bbls/d) 17 12 – Natural gas (mcf/d) 407 429 – Total boe/d 5,184 5,156 346 Cardium Asset Crude oil (bbls/d) 4,110 1,416 – NGLs (bbls/d) 1,125 388 – Natural gas (mcf/d) 21,445 7,386 – Total boe/d 8,810 3,034 – North Alberta Asset Crude oil (bbls/d) 1,932 665 – NGLs (bbls/d) 321 111 – Natural gas (mcf/d) 5,624 1,937 – Total boe/d 3,189 1,099 – Total Company Crude oil (bbls/d) 21,275 14,680 6,821 NGLs (bbls/d) 2,295 992 334 Natural gas (mcf/d) 32,020 12,665 2,063 Total boe/d 29,907 17,783 7,499

The following table is intended to provide the product type composition for March 2023 exit production between March 26, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

March 2023 exit Total Company Crude oil (bbls/d) 21,885 NGLs (bbls/d) 2,525 Natural gas (mcf/d) 32,100 Total boe/d 29,760

Boe Presentation

Boe means barrel of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this news release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf“) of natural gas to one barrel (“Bbl“) of oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A Boe conversion rate of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 Bbl: 6 Mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements.

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “scheduled”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, the drilling of development wells, workover program and the maintenance of bas production and the business plan, cost model and strategy of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Saturn, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the ability to allocate capital to pay down debt and grow or maintain production, the geological characteristics of Saturn’s properties, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete asset acquisitions.

Although Saturn believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Saturn can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraints in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, actions of OPEC and OPEC+ members, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Saturn’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Saturn believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because Saturn can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things, our capital expenditure and drilling programs, drilling inventory and booked locations, production and revenue guidance, ESG initiatives, debt repayment plans and future growth plans. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which have been used.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Saturn undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

