Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

BOE Intel Q1 Earnings Season Report Card – Part 2

A sneak peek into Tamarack Valley’s Q2 production – BOE Intel

A&D update – More than 450,000 net hectares of mineral rights change hands in May – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win

Exxon shareholders soundly reject all climate-related petitions

Paramount Resources Ltd. announces appointment of director and June dividend

Crescent Point Energy provides update on Alberta wildfires

Pembina Pipeline announces agreement with Marubeni Corporation to develop a low carbon ammonia project and outlines vision for Pembina Low Carbon Complex