Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

May production impacted by wildfires- a sneak peek into Q2 volumes by company, with results for public and private producers – BOE Intel

This private company continues to consolidate its Duvernay land position – adding 2,624 net hectares in transfers from land brokers – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Saturn Oil & Gas announces board and management changes and voting results of AGM

Suncor Energy responds to cyber security incident

Oil shippers on Canada’s Trans Mountain expansion dispute pipeline tolls

Pieridae announces the retirement of Alfred Sorensen

Coelacanth Energy Inc. announces operations update and midstream processing agreement