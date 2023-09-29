Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

715 well licences transferred today from 7 different operators representing 10,319 BOE/d of production – BOE Intel

Strathcona Resources cements its reputation as a strategic counter cyclical acquirer with Pipestone shareholders approval of acquisition – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Gear Energy Ltd. announces initiation of a strategic repositioning process and an operational update

WesCan Energy announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Resolute Resources Ltd. announces rig release, operations update and 11-24 well license

Pipestone shareholders approve arrangement with Strathcona to create new Canadian energy leader

Pipestone Energy Corp. – report of voting results