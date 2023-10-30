Prairie Provident Resources announces strategic asset sales

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a private oil and gas company to sell the Company’s Evi cash-generating unit located in northern Alberta for a base purchase price of $27.0 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of August 1, 2023 (the “Evi Sale“). Upon completion of the Evi Sale, the purchaser will become responsible for all future abandonment and reclamation obligations (ARO) pertaining to the Evi assets, with AER deemed liabilities of approximately $48.1 million gross ($43.5 million net).

In a separate transaction, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with another private oil and gas company to sell certain non-core assets located in the Provost area of central Alberta for a base purchase price of $1.8 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of July 1, 2023, and potential future payments of up to $720,000 in aggregate based on the price of oil and production from the Provost assets during the 24-month period following closing (the “Provost Sale”).

Both transactions are currently expected to close on or before January 31, 2024 and are subject to regulatory approval, customary closing conditions and purchase price adjustments. (BOE Report Editor’s note: view the affected locations of these AER licence transfers here)

Completion of the Evi Sale and the Provost Sale will build upon the recapitalization initiated in May 2023 by streamlining the Company’s asset portfolio through the disposition of undercapitalized legacy assets, in turn allowing Prairie Provident to focus on higher return development opportunities in Central and Southern Alberta.

Proceeds of the completed transactions will allow the Company to achieve a material reduction in debt and associated interest expense. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be directed to a development program designed to increase production, cash flow and reserves value from Prairie Provident’s core areas located in Central and Southern Alberta, including Princess, Provost and Michichi.

Evi Sale

The properties included in the Evi Sale comprise the Company’s entire asset base in the Northern Alberta region.

The Company is selling the Evi assets for a base purchase price of $27.0 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of August 1, 2023. In addition, the purchaser will upon completion become responsible for all future ARO pertaining to the Evi assets, which carry AER deemed liabilities of approximately $48.1 million gross ($43.5 million net).

The purchase price (before adjustments) represents a prior twelve month operating net income multiple of 3.5x.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the production attributed to the Evi properties averaged 874 boe/d in sales volumes.1

Provost Sale

The properties included in the Provost Sale comprise a portion of the Company’s asset base in the region.

The Company is selling the Provost assets for a base purchase price of $1.8 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of July 1, 2023. In addition, the Purchaser will upon completion become responsible for future ARO pertaining to the Provost assets, which carry AER deemed liabilities of approximately $2.6 million. The Provost Sale also provides for future contingent payments to the Company of up to $720,000 in aggregate based on the price of oil and production from the Provost assets during the 24-month period following closing as follows: (i) $10,000 for any month that WTI Cushing averages between USD $80.00 and $89.99; (ii) $20,000 for any month that WTI Cushing averages between USD $90.00 and $99.99; and (iii) $30,000 for any month that WTI Cushing averages USD $100 or more, prorated for any month in which production from the assets is less than 70 boe/d.

Production currently attributed to the Provost properties is approximately 70 boe/d.2

Advisor

National Bank Financial Inc. acted as financial advisor to Prairie Provident with respect to the Evi Sale.

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of low decline, long life oil reserves in Alberta. The Company maintains a significant portfolio of low-risk production enhancement and drilling opportunities.

1 Comprised of approximately 829 bbl/d of light and medium crude oil, approximately 1 bbl/d of natural gas liquids, and approximately 268 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas.

2 Comprised of approximately 39 bbl/d of light and medium crude oil, approximately 4 bbl/d of natural gas liquids, and approximately 164 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas.