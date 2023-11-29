BOE Report

Enbridge Inc. announced 3.1% quarterly dividend increase for 2024

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per common share, payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.  The declared dividend represents a 3.1% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-ninth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On November 28, 2023, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends.  All dividends are payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

Common Shares $0.9150
Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375
Preference Shares, Series B $0.32513
Preference Shares, Series D $0.33825
Preference Shares, Series F $0.34613
Preference Shares, Series G $0.47676
Preference Shares, Series H $0.38200
Preference Shares, Series I $0.45251
Preference Shares, Series L US$0.36612
Preference Shares, Series N $0.41850
Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369
Preference Shares, Series R $0.25456
Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.41898
Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.23356
Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596
Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806
Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.25606
Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.24613
Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.19019
Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.18644
Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.38825

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage and are committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

