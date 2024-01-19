Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Baytex acquires 17,000 net hectares of mineral rights near existing Peace River Bluesky developments – BOE Intel

2024 Budget Release Review – BOE Intel

Chevron announces Duvernay assets will be put up for sale – see public data production history for these assets – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Natural gas and coal saved the day – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and SaskPower came to the rescue of the Alberta power grid late on Saturday night

No calling in sick or waiting for a nice day – the grid has to perform on the worst of them

Tamarack Valley Energy announces monthly dividend declaration, NCIB renewal and initiation of enhanced shareholder returns

Market to be short oil from 2025 onwards, Occidental CEO at Davos

Tourmaline provides EP activity update and announces two additional LNG agreements