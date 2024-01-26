US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 178,000 bpd – IIR

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 26, decreasing available refining capacity by 178,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 1.58 million bpd in the week ending Feb. 2 and then further to 1.52 million bpd in the subsequent week, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week ended Friday Jan. 26 Jan. 24 Jan. 22 02/09/2024 1,517 – – 02/02/2024 1,578 1,578 1,556 01/26/2024 1,920 1,920 1,597 01/19/2024 1,742 1,742 1,432 01/12/2024 695 731 496

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru)