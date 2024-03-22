Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|9.17%
|Hemisphere Energy
|HME.V
|7.64%
|Surge Energy
|SGY.TO
|7.55%
|Headwater Exploration
|HWX.TO
|5.88%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|5.33%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Birchcliff Energy
|BIR.TO
|-3.21%
|Lycos Energy
|LCX.V
|-3.33%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-3.64%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-4.29%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|-9.73%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
TOP WELL REPORT – January volumes – Ovintiv and ConocoPhillips take top spots while new Alberta NGL data provides never before seen insight on some top Strathcona wells
ConocoPhillips puts BC Montney growth plan into action
February-March Licence Activity Review – Keeping an eye on the Clearwater. Plus, Baytex begins licensing on its new farm-in acreage?
Another large land sale – March 20th Alberta Crown land sale totals over $59 MM – who are the big spenders? – BOE Intel
2023 Reserves Announcement Review – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Canada regulator issues halt order to TMX over unauthorized work
Oil shipments from Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to start in June, Alberta premier says
Crescent Point plans name change to Veren
Trans Mountain oil pipeline begins filling ahead of final construction challenges
Enbridge aims to expand Gray Oak oil pipeline capacity by 120,000 bpd