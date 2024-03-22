Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – January volumes – Ovintiv and ConocoPhillips take top spots while new Alberta NGL data provides never before seen insight on some top Strathcona wells

ConocoPhillips puts BC Montney growth plan into action

February-March Licence Activity Review – Keeping an eye on the Clearwater. Plus, Baytex begins licensing on its new farm-in acreage?

Another large land sale – March 20th Alberta Crown land sale totals over $59 MM – who are the big spenders? – BOE Intel

2023 Reserves Announcement Review – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Canada regulator issues halt order to TMX over unauthorized work

Oil shipments from Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to start in June, Alberta premier says

Crescent Point plans name change to Veren

Trans Mountain oil pipeline begins filling ahead of final construction challenges

Enbridge aims to expand Gray Oak oil pipeline capacity by 120,000 bpd