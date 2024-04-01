US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 29,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending April 5, increasing available refining capacity by 29,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 847,000 bpd in the week ending April 12, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday April 1 March 27 March 25 04/12/2024 847 – – 04/05/2024 1,074 956 882 03/29/2024 1,103 1,052 809 03/22/2024 1,137 1,085 817

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)