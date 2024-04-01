US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 29,000 bpd, IIR says

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 847,000 bpd in the week ending April 12, IIR added.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended Friday
|April 1
|March 27
|March 25
|04/12/2024
|847
|–
|–
|04/05/2024
|1,074
|956
|882
|03/29/2024
|1,103
|1,052
|809
|03/22/2024
|1,137
|1,085
|817
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)