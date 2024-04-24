TOP WELL REPORT – February volumes – ConocoPhillips and Ovintiv top highest producing wells lists

The February data is now fully complete for all provinces so we can report on the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada for the month**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Given the timing lags between when the full NGL data gets reported and when the initial data comes in for the following month, we will also be reporting on some interesting wells from the initial March data in a separate article.

To read more about our methodology, click here. The biggest changes that we made to reflect the new Alberta NGL data are that we now include pentane volumes in our top liquids section as a condensate equivalent, and our top gas wells are based on marketable gas as opposed to the old “gas equivalent” production stream.

BOE Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves and interact with the wells on our activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate + pentane) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of February is below. You can also click on the links below to view the wells all on one map.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ConocoPhillips had the top condensate well with a daily rate of 1,544 bbl/d, along with 4 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells as the company continues to be quite active in northeast BC at Inga/Blueberry.

ARC Resources had 5 of the top 15 condensate wells, all from the company’s condensate-rich Karr area in Alberta. ARC’s top well produced at a daily condensate rate of 1,362 bbl/d.

Strathcona Resources had 2 of the top 15 wells, both coming from the Kakwa area. Its top well produced at a daily rate of 1,234 bbl/d in February.

Crescent Point had a Montney oil well that produced 1,039 bbl/d of oil in February, good for #11 on the list in February. This well has confidential status so the producing hours are not reported.

Paramount Resources had 3 Duvernay wells make the top 15, which were the only non-Montney wells to make the top oil/condensate list in February. Two of these wells were from Kaybob and 1 from Willesden Green. Note that the Kaybob wells don’t have producing hours as they are have confidential status.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – FEBRUARY VOLUMES



*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv had the top 7 natural gas wells in February. These wells all produced over 20 mmcf/d, with the top well producing 28.8 mmcf/d in February.

Murphy had a well at Sundown in northeast BC that produced 20.1 mmcf/d in the month.

ARC Resources had 4 top natural gas wells to go along its 5 top oil/condensate wells. Its top natural gas wells were all from Sunrise in northeast BC nearby Ovintiv’s top wells.

Canadian Natural Resources had 3 of the top 15 natural gas wells in February. These wells were notable as they were the only non-Montney or non-BC wells to make the list for February. These were Falher wells from the company’s Wapiti development in Alberta.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – FEBRUARY VOLUMES



*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.