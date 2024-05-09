Baytex announces first quarter 2024 results

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Baytex’s shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Baytex, including management’s assessment of Baytex’s future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: our expectation that we will deliver substantial free cash flow and meaningful shareholder returns over the next three quarters; for 2024: our guidance for exploration and development expenditures and production, the amount of free cash flow we expect to generate based on the forward strip and our expected allocation of that free cash flow as between the balance sheet and shareholder returns (including share buybacks and quarterly dividends); that we are committed to a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation philosophy to drive increased per-share returns; our expected reduction in total debt during 2024; our commodity hedging program, the percentage of our 2024 net crude exposure that is hedged, and the ability of such program to mitigate revenue volatility due to changes in commodity prices; in the Eagle Ford: our targeted improvement in operated drilling and completion costs per lateral foot in the Eagle Ford and the expected internal rate of return for the Medina Unit 3H refrac; our belief that the Duvernay asset offers significant economic inventory growth potential; drilling and completion plans for the Duvernay and Viking; and that stratigraphic test results on our heavy oil acreage will guide future exploration and development activity. In addition, information and statements relating to reserves are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in quantities predicted or estimated, and that they can be profitably produced in the future.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: oil and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy crude oil prices; well production rates and reserve volumes; success obtained in drilling new wells; our ability to add production and reserves through our exploration and development activities; capital expenditure levels; operating costs; our ability to borrow under our credit agreements; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required approvals for our operating activities; the availability and cost of labour and other industry services; interest and foreign exchange rates; the continuance of existing and, in certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty regimes; our ability to develop our crude oil and natural gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; our ability to market oil and natural gas successfully; that we will have sufficient financial resources in the future to provide shareholder returns; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Baytex at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk of an extended period of low oil and natural gas prices; risks associated with our ability to develop our properties and add reserves; that we may not achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions and we may sell assets below their carrying value; the availability and cost of capital or borrowing; restrictions or costs imposed by climate change initiatives and the physical risks of climate change; the impact of an energy transition on demand for petroleum productions; availability and cost of gathering, processing and pipeline systems; retaining or replacing our leadership and key personnel; changes in income tax or other laws or government incentive programs; risks associated with large projects; risks associated with higher a higher concentration of activity and tighter drilling spacing; costs to develop and operate our properties; risks associated with achieving our total debt target, production guidance, exploration and development expenditures guidance; the amount of free cash flow we expect to generate; risk that the board of directors determines to allocate capital other than as set forth herein; current or future controls, legislation or regulations; restrictions on or access to water or other fluids; public perception and its influence on the regulatory regime; new regulations on hydraulic fracturing; regulations regarding the disposal of fluids; risks associated with our hedging activities; variations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; our inability to fully insure against all risks; risks associated with a third-party operating our Eagle Ford properties; additional risks associated with our thermal heavy crude oil projects; our ability to compete with other organizations in the oil and gas industry; risk that we do not achieve our GHG emissions intensity reduction target; risks associated with our use of information technology systems; adverse results of litigation; that our Credit Facilities may not provide sufficient liquidity or may not be renewed; failure to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with expansion into new activities; the impact of Indigenous claims; risks of counterparty default; impact of geopolitical risk and conflicts; loss of foreign private issuer status; conflicts of interest between the Corporation and its directors and officers; variability of share buybacks and dividends; risks associated with the ownership of our securities, including changes in market-based factors; risks for United States and other non-resident shareholders, including the ability to enforce civil remedies, differing practices for reporting reserves and production, additional taxation applicable to non-residents and foreign exchange risk; and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

These and additional risk factors are discussed in our Annual Information Form, Annual Report on Form 40-F and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public filings. The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Baytex’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation’s potential financial position, including, but not limited to, our 2024 guidance for development expenditures; our expected 2024 free cash flow; and our intentions regarding the allocating our annual free cash flow; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation’s potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

The future acquisition of our common shares pursuant to a share buyback (including through its NCIB), if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to acquire Common Shares pursuant to a share buyback will be subject to the discretion of the Board and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions (including covenants contained in the agreements governing any indebtedness that the Corporation has incurred or may incur in the future, including the terms of the Credit Facilities) and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance of the number of Common Shares that the Corporation will acquire pursuant to a share buyback, if any, in the future.

Baytex’s future shareholder distributions, including but not limited to the payment of dividends, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith and any special dividends) will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Baytex and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, Baytex’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on Baytex under applicable corporate law. Further, the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date of any dividend are subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Baytex.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Specified Financial Measures

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as free cash flow, operating netback, working capital deficiency, average royalty rate and total sales, net of blending and other expense) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. While these measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. This press release also contains the terms “adjusted funds flow” and “net debt” which are considered capital management measures. We believe that inclusion of these specified financial measures provides useful information to financial statement users when evaluating the financial results of Baytex.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total sales, net of blending and other expense

Total sales, net of blending and other expense represents the revenues realized from produced volumes during a period. Total sales, net of blending and other expense is comprised of total petroleum and natural gas sales adjusted for blending and other expense. We believe including the blending and other expense associated with purchased volumes is useful when analyzing our realized pricing for produced volumes against benchmark commodity prices.

Operating netback

Operating netback and operating netback after financial derivatives are used to assess our operating performance and our ability to generate cash margin on a unit of production basis. Operating netback is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales less blending expense, royalties, operating expense and transportation expense.

The following table reconciles total sales, net of blending and other expense and operating netback to petroleum and natural gas sales.

Three Months Ended ($ thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 984,192 $ 1,065,515 $ 555,336 Blending and other expense (64,208) (62,296) (59,681) Total sales, net of blending and other expense $ 919,984 $ 1,003,219 $ 495,655 Royalties (209,171) (228,570) (93,253) Operating expense (173,435) (164,873) (112,408) Transportation expense (29,835) (29,744) (17,005) Operating netback $ 507,543 $ 580,032 $ 272,989 Realized financial derivatives gain (1) 5,488 12,377 5,415 Operating netback after realized financial derivatives $ 513,031 $ 592,409 $ 278,404

(1) Realized financial derivatives gain is a component of financial derivatives gain or loss. See Note 17 – Financial Instruments and Risk Management in the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 for further information.

Free cash flow

We use free cash flow to evaluate our financial performance and to assess the cash available for debt repayment, common share repurchases, dividends and acquisition opportunities. Free cash flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, additions to exploration and evaluation assets, additions to oil and gas properties, payments on lease obligations, and transaction costs.

Free cash flow is reconciled to cash flows from operating activities in the following table.

Three Months Ended ($ thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ 383,773 $ 474,452 $ 184,938 Change in non-cash working capital 32,023 14,971 39,054 Additions to exploration and evaluation assets – 5,079 (490 ) Additions to oil and gas properties (412,551 ) 1,271 (233,136 ) Payments on lease obligations (4,872 ) (200,537 ) (1,155 ) Transaction costs 1,539 (4,451 ) 8,871 Free cash flow $ (88 ) $ 290,785 $ (1,918 )

Working capital deficiency

Working capital deficiency is calculated as cash, trade receivables, prepaids and other assets net of trade payables, dividends payable, other long-term liabilities and share-based compensation liability. Working capital deficiency is used by management to measure the Company’s liquidity. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $638.6 million of available credit facility capacity to cover any working capital deficiencies.

The following table summarizes the calculation of working capital deficiency.

As at ($ thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash $ (29,140) $ (55,815) $ (6,445) Trade receivables (423,119) (339,405) (221,007) Prepaids and other assets (77,901) (83,259) (12,404) Trade payables 626,137 477,295 250,920 Share-based compensation liability 18,667 35,732 20,102 Other long-term liabilities 19,622 19,147 – Dividends payable 18,494 18,381 – Working capital deficiency $ 152,760 $ 72,076 $ 31,166

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Total sales, net of blending and other expense per boe

Total sales, net of blending and other per boe is used to compare our realized pricing to applicable benchmark prices and is calculated as total sales, net of blending and other expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

Average royalty rate

Average royalty rate is used to evaluate the performance of our operations from period to period and is comprised of royalties divided by total sales, net of blending and other expense (a non-GAAP financial measure). The actual royalty rates can vary for a number of reasons, including the commodity produced, royalty contract terms, commodity price level, royalty incentives and the area or jurisdiction.

Operating netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is equal to operating netback (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by barrels of oil equivalent sales volume for the applicable period and is used to assess our operating performance on a unit of production basis.

Capital Management Measures

Net debt

We use net debt to monitor our current financial position and to evaluate existing sources of liquidity. We also use net debt projections to estimate future liquidity and whether additional sources of capital are required to fund ongoing operations. Net debt is comprised of our credit facilities and long-term notes outstanding adjusted for unamortized debt issuance costs, trade payables, share-based compensation liability, dividends payable, other long-term liabilities, cash, trade receivables, and prepaids and other assets.

The following table summarizes our calculation of net debt.

As at ($ thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Credit facilities $ 835,363 $ 848,749 $ 407,473 Unamortized debt issuance costs – Credit facilities (1) 14,563 15,987 2,180 Long-term notes 1,602,417 1,562,361 547,698 Unamortized debt issuance costs – Long-term notes (1) 34,738 35,114 6,653 Trade payables 626,137 477,295 250,920 Share-based compensation liability 18,667 35,732 20,102 Dividends payable 18,494 18,381 – Other long-term liabilities 19,622 19,147 – Cash (29,140 ) (55,815 ) (6,445 ) Trade receivables (423,119 ) (339,405 ) (221,007 ) Prepaids and other assets (77,901 ) (83,259 ) (12,404 ) Net debt $ 2,639,841 $ 2,534,287 $ 995,170

(1) Unamortized debt issuance costs were obtained from Note 7 – Credit Facilities and Note 8 – Long-term Notes from the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted funds flow

Adjusted funds flow is used to monitor operating performance and our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures and settlement of abandonment obligations. Adjusted funds flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, asset retirement obligations settled, and transaction costs during the applicable period.

Adjusted funds flow is reconciled to amounts disclosed in the primary financial statements in the following table.

Three Months Ended ($ thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 383,773 $ 474,452 $ 184,938 Change in non-cash working capital 32,023 14,971 39,054 Asset retirement obligations settled 6,511 7,646 4,126 Transaction costs 1,539 5,079 8,871 Adjusted funds flow $ 423,846 $ 502,148 $ 236,989

Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information

Where applicable, oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

References herein to average 30-day initial production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for us or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, we caution that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

Throughout this press release, “oil and NGL” refers to heavy crude oil, bitumen, light and medium crude oil, tight oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) product types as defined by NI 51-101. The following table shows Baytex’s disaggregated production volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The NI 51-101 product types are included as follows: “Heavy Crude Oil” – heavy crude oil and bitumen, “Light and Medium Crude Oil” – light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate, “NGL” – natural gas liquids and “Natural Gas” – shale gas and conventional natural gas.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude

Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Canada – Heavy Peace River 9,481 9 48 10,088 11,219 10,783 13 54 11,264 12,727 Lloydminster 13,156 12 – 1,431 13,407 11,648 10 – 1,218 11,861 Peavine 17,599 – – – 17,599 11,760 – – – 11,760 Canada – Light Viking – 9,181 190 11,068 11,215 – 14,640 193 11,620 16,770 Duvernay – 1,803 1,757 5,456 4,469 – 1,063 944 2,623 2,444 Remaining Properties 324 488 636 16,337 4,171 – 672 684 22,395 5,089 United States Eagle Ford – 54,543 16,668 103,973 88,540 – 15,280 5,338 32,946 26,109 Total 40,560 66,036 19,299 148,353 150,620 34,191 31,678 7,213 82,066 86,760

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

