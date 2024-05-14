NeeStaNan Signs Cooperation MOU with the C2C2C Unity Corridor Foundation

NeeStaNan Projects Inc. (NSN) and the C2C2C Unity Corridor Foundation (C2C2C) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an MOU outlining mutual support and collaboration on the development of new trade corridors designed to enhance trade in Canada.

C2C2C is a not-for-profit foundation championing the development of Indigenous-led multimodal resource corridors that are designed to advance unity, prosperity, and sustainability for Canada’s economy. These new “Unity Corridors” will be the next generation of nation building for Canada.

NeeStaNan is a 100% First Nation and Indigenous led organization that is advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta with a new deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in: agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The NeeStaNan utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: 1-877-535-2449