New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 14
|Manager of Engineering
|Ayrton Energy Inc
|Calgary
|May. 10
|CWB Structural Welder
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|May. 10
|Site HSE Lead
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|May. 9
|Local Field Operator (4/3)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|May. 8
|Project Manager, Midstream – Oil & Gas
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Calgary
|May. 8
|Project Engineer, Pipeline Transmission Project
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Calgary
|May. 8
|Commissioning Rotating Equipment Coordinator
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Kitimat
|May. 7
|Marketing Advisor
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|May. 7
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 7
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 7
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 7
|Electrical QA/QC Lead
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 7
|Electrical Foreperson
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 7
|Joint Venture Analyst
|Harvest Operations Corp.
|Calgary
|May. 7
|Field Control Analyst (FCA)
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Edmonton