BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 14 Manager of Engineering Ayrton Energy Inc Calgary
May. 10 CWB Structural Welder Strike Group Bonnyville
May. 10 Site HSE Lead Strike Group Cold Lake
May. 9 Local Field Operator (4/3) Roska DBO Fort St. John
May. 8 Project Manager, Midstream – Oil & Gas Johnson Service Group Inc. Calgary
May. 8 Project Engineer, Pipeline Transmission Project Johnson Service Group Inc. Calgary
May. 8 Commissioning Rotating Equipment Coordinator Johnson Service Group Inc. Kitimat
May. 7 Marketing Advisor PetroChina Canada Calgary
May. 7 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 7 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
May. 7 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
May. 7 Electrical QA/QC Lead Strike Group All Areas
May. 7 Electrical Foreperson Strike Group All Areas
May. 7 Joint Venture Analyst Harvest Operations Corp. Calgary
May. 7 Field Control Analyst (FCA) Johnson Service Group Inc. Edmonton