Strathcona Resources Ltd. reports first quarter 2024 financial and operating results

“Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income” is calculated by deducting purchased product and blending costs from oil and natural gas sales, sales of purchased product and other income. Management uses this metric to isolate the revenue associated with Company production after accounting for the unavoidable cost of blending.

Three Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Oil and natural gas sales 1,298.8 1,047.7 1,287.6 Sales of purchased products 2.0 13.8 11.3 Other income 0.1 — (0.1) Purchased product (2.0) (14.8) (10.3) Blending costs (294.6) (285.2) (284.8) Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income 1,004.3 761.5 1,003.7

“Operating Earnings” is considered by management a key financial metric for evaluating the profitability of the principal business and is derived from Income and comprehensive income adjusted for amounts which are considered non-recurring or not directly attributable to the Company’s operations.

“Funds from Operations” is used by management to analyze operating performance and provides an indication of the funds generated by Strathcona’s principal business to either fund operating activities, re-invest to either maintain or grow the business or make debt repayments.

“Free Cash Flow” is used by management to analyze operating performance and indicates funds available for deleveraging, funding future growth, or, at some point in the future, shareholder returns.

A quantitative reconciliation of Operating Earnings, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, income and comprehensive income, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Income and comprehensive income 100.6 90.5 263.7 Loss (gain) on risk management contracts 39.7 (64.2) (129.1) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 20.4 (5.9) (20.9) Transaction related costs (recoveries) 0.1 1.2 (1.3) Unrealized loss (gain) on Sable remediation fund 0.1 (0.2) (0.3) Deferred tax expense 48.1 80.5 90.0 Operating Earnings 209.0 101.9 202.1 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 221.8 163.1 227.5 Finance costs 22.3 17.8 21.6 Decommissioning government grant — (0.3) — Gain (loss) on risk management contracts – realized 4.5 (5.4) 19.5 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange – realized (2.0) (0.2) 0.1 Funds from Operations 455.6 276.9 470.8 Capital expenditures (286.1) (228.7) (306.2) Decommissioning costs (11.6) (12.1) (13.8) Free Cash Flow 157.9 36.1 150.8

“Effective royalty rate” is calculated by dividing royalties by oil and natural gas sales, net of blending. This metric allows management to analyze the movement of royalty expense in relation to realized and benchmark commodity prices.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Readers are referred to “Specified Financial Measures” in Strathcona’s first quarter 2024 and year-end 2023 MD&A for supplementary financial measures, which information is incorporated by reference to this new release.

The terms “Production and operating – Energy” and “Production and operating – Non-energy” are supplementary financial measures as they refer to portions of production and operating expenses. Non-energy operating expenses reflect the cost of operating activities relating to the production of resources. Energy operating expenses reflect the cost of gas and propane fuel, utilities and carbon tax incurred to operate facilities.

“Interest and finance costs” is an aggregation of interest and finance costs. Management uses this metric to obtain a fulsome understanding of all interest and accretion costs the Company is subject to.

“Other items” is an aggregation of risk management contracts, foreign exchange, transaction related costs, unrealized loss (gain) on Sable remediation fund, current income tax recovery and deferred tax expense. They are presented in such a manner to yield prominence to key financial metrics such as income and comprehensive income, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow.

Three Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Loss (gain) on risk management contracts 39.7 (64.2) (129.1) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 20.4 (5.9) (20.9) Transaction related costs (recoveries) 0.1 1.2 (1.3) Unrealized loss (gain) on Sable remediation fund 0.1 (0.2) (0.3) Deferred tax expense 48.1 80.5 90. Other items 108.4 (11.4) (61.6)

“Non-cash items” is an aggregation of depletion, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, and other income – ARO government grant. They are presented in such a manner to yield prominence to key financial metrics such as income and comprehensive income, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow.

Three Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 221.8 163.1 227.5 Finance costs 22.3 17.8 21.6 Other income – ARO government grant — (0.3) — Non-cash items 244.1 180.6 249.1

Presentation of Oil and Gas Information

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “boe” which means barrels of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this press release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet (“mcf”) of natural gas to one barrel (“bbl”) of crude oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of 1 bbl : 6 mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

References to “liquids” in this press release refer to, collectively, bitumen, heavy oil, condensate and light oil (comprised of condensate and light oil) and other natural gas liquids (“NGL”) (comprised of ethane, propane and butane only). References to “oil and condensate” in this press release refer to, collectively, light and medium crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen and natural gas liquids. References to “natural gas” in this press release refer to conventional natural gas.

References to initial production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for us or the assets for which such rates are provided. Accordingly, we caution that the initial production rates should be considered to be preliminary.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on Strathcona’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking information. The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the time of such information, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “believe”, “depends”, “plan”, “could” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the Company’s business strategy and future plans, including plans to grow production; expected operating strategy; the Company’s production and capital budget guidance for 2024. Strathcona’s debt repayment plans; expectations regarding the release of Strathcona’s heavy oil inventory over the balance of 2024; expected improvements in heavy oil differentials; Strathcona’s capital activity plans in Lloydminster, including the drilling of new thermal well pairs in Meota and Edam, the expansion of Meota’s steam generation facilities and the expected impacts and timing thereof; and the expected improvement of natural gas prices and the actions of Strathcona as a result thereof.

All forward-looking information reflects Strathcona’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking information is disclosed and in light of the Company’s current expectations with respect to such things as: Strathcona’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund debt repayment; the success of Strathcona’s operations and growth and expansion projects; expectations regarding production growth, future well production rates and reserve volumes; expectations regarding Strathcona’s capital program, including the outlook for general economic trends, industry trends, prevailing and future commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates; the availability of third party services; prevailing and future royalty regimes and tax laws; future well production rates and reserve volumes; fluctuations in energy prices based on worldwide demand and geopolitical events; the impact of inflation; the integrity and reliability of Strathcona’s assets; decommissioning obligations; Strathcona’s ability to comply with its financial covenants; and the governmental, regulatory and legal environment. In addition, certain forward-looking information with respect to achieving Strathcona’s debt target assumes commodity prices and exchange rates of: US$80 / bbl WTI, assuming a US$15.75 / bbl WCS-WTI differential, 0.73 USD-CAD, and C$3.22 / Mcf AECO. Management believes that its assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable based on the information available on the date such information is provided and the process used to prepare the information. However, it cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct. Management approved the capital budget and production guidance contained herein as of the date of this press release. The purpose of the capital budget and production guidance is to assist readers in understanding Strathcona’s expected and targeted financial position and performance, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking information, including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Strathcona’s products; the continued impact, or further deterioration, in global economic and market conditions, including from inflation and/or certain geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, and other heightened geopolitical risks and the ability of the Company to carry on operations as contemplated in light of the foregoing; determinations by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries as to production levels; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, climate change, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in Strathcona’s development plans or by third party operators of Strathcona’s properties; competition from other producers; inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisitions; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to reduce debt; inflation; changes in foreign exchange rates; inaccurate estimation of Strathcona’s oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets or other sources of capital; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and the other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Strathcona’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in Strathcona’s public disclosure documents, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The foregoing risks should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and Strathcona does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Any forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Product Type Production Information

The Company’s quarterly average daily production volumes, and the references to “natural gas”, “crude oil” and “condensate”, reported in this press release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl where applicable:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31,2023 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 51,835 57,443 52,736 Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d) 551 716 580 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 52,386 58,159 53,316 Bitumen (bbl/d) 60,150 51,097 59,845 NGLs (bbl/d) 30,466 15,853 30,509 Total liquids (bbl/d) 143,002 125,109 143,670 Conventional natural gas (mcf/d) 252,720 114,304 254,361 Total (boe/d) 185,122 144,160 186,064

