Westgate Energy Inc. (formerly 763997 Alberta Ltd.) announces completion of business combination transaction

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

In this press release, all references to “$” are to Canadian dollars.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT) UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Resulting Issuer and its businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, the business strategy of the Resulting Issuer, the resumption of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares and the timing thereof, the characteristics of the Mannville Stack fairway and the unique position of the Resulting Issuer in respect thereof, and expectations regarding details regarding initial production rates. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the Resulting Issuer’s ability to execute its business strategy and market conditions. Although the Resulting Issuer believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Resulting Issuer, including but not limited to, the inability to satisfy the failure of the Resulting Issuer to execute its business strategy and changing market conditions. Moreover, exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. Although the Resulting Issuer has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Westgate Energy Inc.

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/23/c3293.html