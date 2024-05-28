US spot natgas prices hit record low in California, power prices remain negative

Negative prices signal there is too much power or gas being produced in a region. Energy firms can either reduce output, pay someone to take their power or gas, or, if they can get a permit, flare unwanted gas.
Next-day gas prices at the Southern California (SoCal) Border slid to a record low of 92 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $1.20 before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
That broke the prior SoCal Border all-time daily low of $1.14 per mmBtu set in June 2019, and compares with an average of $1.58 so far in May, $2.53 so far in 2024 and $6.78 in 2023.
Next-day gas prices at the PG&E hub in Northern California, meanwhile, fell to $1.63 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2019.
In the power market, next-day prices fell to a seven-week low of negative $17.50 per megawatt hour (MWh) at the Palo Verde hub in Arizona and a four-week low of negative $18.50 at South Path-15 in Southern California.
That compares with Palo Verde averages of positive $4.54 per MWh so far in May, positive $18.79 so far this year and positive $59.03 in 2023, and SP-15 averages of positive $3.25 per MWh so far in May, positive $18.89 so far this year and positive $59.86 in 2023.
U.S. next-day power and gas prices have turned negative several times already in 2024, especially in Texas, Arizona and California.
Next-day power prices at Palo Verde in Arizona have averaged below zero 18 times so far this year versus just once in the past in 2019. SP-15 prices, which never averaged below zero before this year, have already hit that mark 15 times.
