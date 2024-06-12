Advantage Energy acquires $450 MM worth of Charlie Lake / Montney assets from private producer – see deal metrics and seller identity here

Advantage Energy announced on June 10th that it has acquired $450 MM of Charlie Lake / Montney assets from a private producer, including 14,100 BOE/d (53% oil/liquids) of production. While the press release did not mention who the seller was, and no asset transfers can be seen as of yet, the maps from the company’s acquisition slide deck line up with those of Longshore Resources (Longshore is also referenced in the fine print on a few slides). Not involved in this transaction are Longshore’s Central AB/West Saskatchewan Mannville assets.

See Advantage Energy’s acquisition presentation here.

Pictured below are the mineral rights publicly held by Advantage in yellow, and by Longshore in red (Figure 1). See the referenced acquisition presentation for full maps provided by Advantage.

Figure 1

While this acquisition does come with some Montney potential in Alberta and British Columbia, the vast majority of the current production from the acquired Longshore assets comes from the Charlie Lake formation. In fact, Longshore had not spud a Montney well since 2019. Accordingly, we have shown a table for some Charlie Lake transactions from the last few years for comparison.

Figure 2 (turn phone sideways to view table on mobile)

Date Type Acquirer Target Deal value Play BOE/d $/BOE/d 2024-06-10 Asset Advantage Energy Longshore Resources $450,000,000 Charlie Lake 14,100 $31,915 2024-03-04 Asset Bonterra Energy Archer Exploration $24,100,000 Charlie Lake 330 $73,030 2022-07-27 Corporate Tourmaline Oil Corp. Rising Star Resources $194,300,000 Charlie Lake 5,700 $34,088 2021-04-12 Corporate Tamarack Valley Energy Anegada Oil Corp $494,000,000 Charlie Lake 12,500 $39,520

In Advantage’s new presentation, it cites the acquisition as including 37 net sections of Montney rights in Alberta and 33 net sections in BC. The Alberta Montney lands appear to be situated within the boundaries of recent industry Montney activity and nearby Advantage’s own Montney development. The BC lands meanwhile are in an area where there has not been as much Montney activity. The map below (Figure 3) shows Montney spuds over the last 2 years in BC relative to the acquired lands from Longshore.

Figure 3

While Advantage had managed to grow its liquids business on a gross basis, and on a percentage of corporate production over the last number of years, this acquisition will further increase the liquids weighting for the company. According to the company’s presentation, the acquisition volumes have a 53% oil/liquids content, relative to Advantage’s Q1 2024 liquids weighting of ~10% (Figure 4).

Figure 4

We used some new BOE Intel features to show a little bit more about the Charlie Lake fairway in the graphics below. First we drew an area that encompasses all of the Charlie Lake spud activity over the last 2 years (Figure 5). We were then able to filter the production from the area by formation and by company (Figures 6 and 7).

Within the boundaries of the area drawn, and using March 2024 public data production figures, we found that:

Longshore’s gross production was ~13,700 BOE/d (almost the entire amount of the total acquisition volumes), including 6,614 bbl/d of oil and 217 bbl/d of condensate.

Of that ~13,700 BOE/d, 94% of it came from the Charlie Lake formation.

In terms of Charlie Lake producers in that area, Longshore was the 3rd largest behind only Tourmaline and Tamarack Valley.

Figure 5

Figure 6 – Gross volumes from area drawn

Figure 7 – Gross volumes from area drawn