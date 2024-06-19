US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 21,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 118,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending June 21, decreasing available refining capacity by 21,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 85,000 bpd in the week ending June 28, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday June 19 June 17 June 14 06/28/2024 85 85 85 06/21/2024 118 92 92 06/14/2024 97 97 97 06/07/2024 182 182 182

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

