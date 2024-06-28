Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count falls to 168

Canada’s active rig count came in at 168 this morning, a 12 rig decrease compared to last Friday. Albertan rig activity dropped to 112 active rigs from 119 last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count fell from 36 to 31, while BC’s active rig count remained at 21. This ends a run of three consecutive week of increased rig activity, although it is in line with results from prior years.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased from 114 to 103 between June 21 and June 28. Conversely, the number of gas rigs increased by 1. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 2.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 46.3%, a slight decrease from 47.7% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased by 14, settling at 363.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.