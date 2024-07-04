Chemical Reclamation and Carbon Capture Acquisition Opportunity

NOTICE is hereby given that on June 7, 2024, the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta granted an order (the “Receivership Order”) appointing KSV Restructuring Inc. (“KSV”) as receiver and manager of the current and future assets, undertakings and properties of CCR Technologies Ltd. (the “Company”), a service provider of solvent reclaiming solutions for the carbon capture, refining and gas processing industries.

The Company owns proven, proprietary and patented processing technologies for the purification and reclamation of amines and glycols (among other fluids). Furthermore, the Company leverages this technology, developed over years of operation, to provide a highly effective solution for chemical reclamation.

The Receiver is soliciting offers for a sale of all the Company’s Property and undertaking. Bids must be submitted to KSV via email or mail by no later than 5:00 PM Calgary time on July 31, 2024.

Information regarding the proceedings is available on KSV’s website at www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/ccr and may also be obtained from Ross Graham of KSV at rgraham@ksvadvisory.com or 587-287-2750.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta this 2nd day of July 2024.

KSV RESTRUCTURING INC.

Suite 1165, 324 – 8th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z2