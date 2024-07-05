Canadian rig count summary – dramatic increase in active rigs this week

Canada’s active rig count came in at 191 this morning, a 26 rig increase compared to last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased to 130 active rigs from 112 last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 28 to 36, while BC’s active rig count remained at 21.

The rig count increase was driven predominantly by oil targeted drilling as the number of oil rigs increased from 100 to 118 over the last week. The number of natural gas rigs also increased this week, from 56 to 65 active rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 50.7%.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.