Harvest Operations Corp. 2024 Asset Disposition Offering

Harvest Operations Corp. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) is soliciting proposals for an asset transaction that includes the four main operational areas, BC, RMH East, RMH West and East AB (the “Offering”).

BC area has 2 hierarchy groups which are Hay and NE BC. RMH East area has 9 hierarchy groups which are Caroline, Chedderville, Crossfield, Innisfail, Markerville, Rosecreek,

Sylvan Lake and Wilson Creek OP & NOP. RMH West area has 3 hierarchy groups which are Willesden Green and Ferrier OP & Ferrier NOP. East AB area has 6 hierarchy groups which are Bellshill, Consort, Hayter, Heavy Oil, Richdale and Suffield.



The Offering is preferred to be disposed of in a single transaction. But Harvest will consider offers on less than all areas, however in this event RMH West will be excluded from the Offering. For clarity, RMH West will only be available if a prospective purchaser will agree to purchase all areas within the Offering.

Offers will be due no later than 12 noon on September 30, 2024.