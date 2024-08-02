Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for August 30, 2024 and Provides Second Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2024) – Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) (“Pine Cliff” or the “Company”) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Webcast

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Friday August 9th, 2024. Participants can access the live webcast via https://www.gowebcasting.com/13423 (audio of webcast can be accessed via 1-877-407-8819, passcode 86286) or through the links provided on the Company’s website. A recorded archive will be available on the Company’s website following the live webcast.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff’s website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge – President and CEO

Kristopher B. Zack -CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 269-2289

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

