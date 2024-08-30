Week in review – new spud activity and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

Today we have shown spud activity for the week from BOE Intel.

In total there were 118 new spuds this week, led by Canadian Natural Resources with 12.

Click here to open BOE Intel.

The most spudded formation was the Montney, with 16 new spuds, led by Veren with 9 and ARC Resources with 5.

Total spuds last 7 days

Montney spuds last 7 days

