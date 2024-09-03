AltaGas provides final pricing and dividend reset rates on Series G and Series H preferred shares

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is providing updated and final pricing for the reset rates on its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (the “Series G Shares”) (TSX: ALA.PR.G) and the Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series H (the “Series H Shares”) (TSX: ALA.PR.H) as per the prospectus’ dated June 25, 2014. As disclosed in AltaGas’ August 30, 2024 News Release, the Company does not intend to exercise its right to redeem any or all of the currently outstanding Series G or Series H preferred shares on September 30, 2024 (the “Conversion Date”).

As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series G Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series G Shares on a one-for-one basis into Series H Shares on the Conversion Date. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series G Shares into Series H Shares will, subject to automatic conversion in the circumstances described below, retain their Series G Shares. In addition, on the Conversion Date the holders of the Series H Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series H Shares on a one-for-one basis into Series G Shares. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series H Shares into Series G Shares will, subject to automatic conversion in the circumstances described below, retain their Series H Shares.

With respect to any Series G Shares that are outstanding after the Conversion Date, holders shall be entitled to receive, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of AltaGas, fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends, payable quarterly. The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series G Shares for the five-year period commencing on and including September 30, 2024 to, but excluding September 30, 2029, will be 6.017 percent. The new dividend rate is equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 2.957 percent (determined as of today’s final pricing) plus 3.060 percent. This dividend rate is slightly below the estimated dividend rate that was disclosed on August 30, 2024, to reflect the modest decrease in the five-year Government of Canada bond yield.

With respect to any Series H Shares that are outstanding after the Conversion Date, holders shall be entitled to receive, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of AltaGas, quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends. The dividend rate applicable to the Series H Shares for the three-month floating rate period commencing on and including September 30, 2024 to, but excluding December 31, 2024, will be 7.265 percent (the “Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate”). This dividend rate is equal to the annual rate of interest for the most recent auction of 90-day Government of Canada treasury bills of 4.205 percent plus 3.060 percent. This dividend rate is unchanged from the rate disclosed in the August 30, 2024 News Release. The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

AltaGas reminds the beneficial holders of Series G Shares and Series H Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion to do so during the updated conversion period from August 31, 2024 to September 13, 2024 until 5:00 pm Eastern Time. As outlined in AltaGas’ August 30, 2024 News Release, beneficial holders should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such right accordingly.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

