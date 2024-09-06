Headwater Exploration Inc. to participate at Peters & Co. Limited Annual Fall Energy Conference

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ – Headwater Exploration Inc. (“Headwater” or the “Company“) (TSX: HWX) announces that the Company is scheduled to attend and present at the Peters & Co. Limited 28th Annual Fall Energy Conference in Toronto, Ontario on September 10-12, 2024 and an updated corporate presentation has been posted to Headwater’s website.

Additional corporate information, including the Company’s updated corporate presentation, can be found on Headwater’s website at www.headwaterexp.com.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/06/c7628.html