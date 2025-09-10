ELM Inc. announces strategic partnership with Willow Lake Metis Group (WLMG)

ELM Inc. is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Willow Lake Metis Group (WLMG) – an Indigenous-owned organization widely recognized for its leadership in energy services, infrastructure support, and community-driven business development.

Established by the Willow Lake Métis Nation, WLMG delivers a range of industrial services, including workforce solutions, pipeline integrity, logistics, and environmental support. Their deep regional insight, Indigenous workforce model, and strong community presence make them an invaluable partner in advancing sustainable, inclusive project delivery.

ELM brings over three (3) decades of experience in environmental liability management, having retired thousands of wells, pipelines, and facilities across Canada and the Territories. ELM is known for its technical depth and track record on complex closures, and has worked closely with over 30 Indigenous communities across Canada.

WLMG and ELM will jointly deliver well abandonment, pipeline & facility decommissioning, remediation, site assessments, and project logistics across Western Canada.

Our teams are already aligned and actively pursuing opportunities—offering clients enhanced environmental and operational services, rooted in integrity and cultural understanding.

We are looking forward to collaborating with WLMG & Industry to advance environmental stewardship for all affected Stakeholders and beyond.

