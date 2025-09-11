Alberta’s Smith says she found unprecedented common ground in meeting with Carney

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her latest meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney has inspired optimism and he is demonstrating a “real shift” from the previous Justin Trudeau-led Liberals.

Speaking in Edmonton, Smith says she found more common ground with the prime minister when she met with him this week than she has in any meeting with a prime minister.

She also took to social media following her face-to-face to say that although there are details to be worked out, the concerns of Albertans are “finally being heard.”

It comes as Carney announces five major projects set to see regulatory approvals fast-tracked across the country and says an Alberta-based carbon capture and storage project could soon be added to the list.

For months, Smith has been demanding Carney repeal or rewrite laws she says have strangled Alberta’s mainstay oil and gas sector.

Smith says they’re “making great progress” on addressing those issues with Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.