Carney to unveil major projects list in Edmonton amid push for investment

EDMONTON – Prime Minister Mark Carney will today unveil his government’s list of candidates for major projects that could get fast-track approval as he pushes to spur investment and grow the economy.

Bill C-5, which moved through Parliament at lightning speed in the spring, is meant to streamline and speed up approvals for large infrastructure projects the prime minister and his cabinet decide are in the national interest.

Carney’s government launched a new office over the summer to hasten project approvals, part of his government’s response to the economic threats posed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

That projects office is being headed by former Trans Mountain board chair Dawn Farrell.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday she won’t be concerned if a new oil pipeline is not on the initial list of projects.

She says the federal government needs to do more to attract new oil and gas investment and called again for the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban put in place by the previous Liberal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.