Whitecap Resources Inc. confirms monthly dividend for September 2025 of $0.0608 per share

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of September operations will be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

