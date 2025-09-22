Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to four-month low in July

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in July hit their lowest level in four months, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) released on Monday.

Crude exports from the world’s largest oil exporter fell to 5.994 million barrels per day, from 6.141 million bpd in June, its lowest level since March 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s crude output for July was 9.201 million bpd, down from 9.752 million bpd in June.

Saudi refineries’ crude throughput was 2.978 million bpd, up about 10% from June’s 2.703 million bpd, the data showed, while direct crude burning decreased by 674,000 bpd to 608,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Earlier this month, eight members of OPEC+ agreed to further increase oil production by 137,000 bpd in October, much lower than the monthly increases of about 555,000 bpd for September and August and 411,000 bpd in July and June.

The eight members are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

The International Energy Agency said world oil supply will rise more rapidly this year and a surplus could expand in 2026 as OPEC+ members increase output and supply from outside the group grows.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)